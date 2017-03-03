Tesla Will Run Its First Advert After Taking Advice From A 10-Year-Old

Who needs advertising when you have the world’s best publicist and a legion of 7 million followers?

Well, not Tesla, as Elon Musk proved this week, paradoxically, by agreeing to run the car firm’s very first ad.

Bria Loveday, a 10-year-old from Michigan, wrote to the firm’s CEO proposing a competition for fans to submit homemade ads, with the winner seeing their ad aired and winning a year of free supercharging or a Model 3 Easter Egg.