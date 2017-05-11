Tesla's Incredible Solar Roof Is A Lot Cheaper Than You Might Expect

Tesla’s Solar Roof looked incredible at launch : Specially designed roof tiles that are installed just like any other roof but also happen to be solar panels.

While it looked amazing, many predicted that much like Tesla’s cars, this new technology would come at a considerable premium.

Well it turns out that not only is Tesla’s Solar Roof cheaper than most people expected, it’s actually cheaper than getting a normal roof fitted.

You see, while the tiles themselves are more expensive than traditional tiles, Tesla’s costs include removal of your old roof, fitting of the new one, a PowerWall battery for storage and an infinite warranty on the tiles themselves.

Incredibly, despite offering all of that it looks as though Tesla’s system is going to cost around $42 per square foot.

That’s considerably less than many expected, and a good $10 per square foot less than the cost of a traditional roof with solar panel installation over the top of them.