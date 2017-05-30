Tesla's Model 3 Dashboard Is A Glimpse Of The Future

Tesla’s Model 3 is now just a few months away from officially launching and already we’re getting a few tantalising glimpses of what owning one will be like.

Leaked photos and video have shown not only what the car looks like on the road, but also what the interior looks like, namely the huge central touchscreen that will completely replace the dashboard.

Originally shown off at the launch it looked as though the Model 3 would not feature a speedometer or indeed any display behind the wheel, instead opting solely for a vast 15-inch touchscreen in the centre console.

Well it looks like that has turned out to be true.