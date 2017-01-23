Tess Holliday won praise for sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding during the Women’s March in LA. The 31-year-old, who gave birth to her second child, Bowie, in June 2016, was snapped by a friend as she took part in the march with her partner Nick Holliday, on Saturday 21 January. “Breastfeed anywhere,” Holliday captioned the snap. “Thank you to my friend for capturing this moment during today’s @womensmarchla.”

The majority of Holliday’s fans praised the model for sharing the photo. “I love you for this,” one wrote. “You are truly an inspiration - to do this while marching for your rights with your son and husband by your side.” Another fan commented: “Thank you for empowering women to feed their babies. I love this picture - keep rocking motherhood it looks good on you.” Others simply called the shot “inspirational” and “powerful”. However, a couple of people criticised the model for “not covering up”. “We’ve seen you do this before. It’s like you are doing it for attention,” they wrote. “Cover up, please.”

One person also commented on the fact she had brought her child to the march, writing: “Heres an idea: don’t bring your child to a riot.” Holliday edited the caption of the photo to add: “Those saying that I should ‘cover up’ - you mean when I’m breastfeeding my baby who was a) hungry and b) screaming because he was overly tired and the crowd overloaded his senses and it was the only way to comfort him? “I will feed my child anywhere I want. Also CA {California] state law protects me to do so. Keep your uneducated opinions off my body.”