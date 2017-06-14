Tess Holliday Reminds Women That Being A Mum Or 'Fat' Does Not Stop You Being Sexy

We can always count on Tess Holliday to deliver a kickass reality check when it come to body confidence.

In a world that champions a one-size-fits-all aesthetic, the plus-size model has broken the mould time and again with her unapologetic take on women’s beauty.

The plus-size model recently took to social media to stand up for the right of all women to feel sexy and desired in their own skin.

Posting a sultry black and white image wrapped in her bedsheets, she wrote on Instagram: “Gentle reminder to myself that as a mom, I deserve to feel sexy and desired. Fat women and moms are robbed of our sexuality so I’m here to tell you to stop that shit. Ok?”