Tess Holliday Reminds Women That Being A Mum Or 'Fat' Does Not Stop You Being Sexy

We can always count on Tess Holliday to deliver a kickass reality check when it come to body confidence.
In a world that champions a one-size-fits-all aesthetic, the plus-size model has broken the mould time and again with her unapologetic take on women’s beauty.
The plus-size model recently took to social media to stand up for the right of all women to feel sexy and desired in their own skin.
Posting a sultry black and white image wrapped in her bedsheets, she wrote on Instagram: “Gentle reminder to myself that as a mom, I deserve to feel sexy and desired. Fat women and moms are robbed of our sexuality so I’m here to tell you to stop that shit. Ok?”
Posting the same image on Twitter, she addressed other women adding: “I’m here to remind you that we deserve to feel SEXY.”
Holliday, who has 1.4 million Instagram followers, ended the post with her #effyourbeautystandards hashtag, which sticks two fingers up at society’s rigid expectations of beauty.
Previously speaking to HuffPost UK, Holliday said she is determined to increase body diversity in the media and won’t shy away from the term “plus size” to achieve it.
“I embrace the term plus size. I’m plus size. It’s just a word,” she said.
“I think people that want separation from the word are focusing on the wrong thing.
“Until there’s more diversity within our industry - until we’re seeing different body types and skin tones in the plus size industry - we shouldn’t give a shit about the term plus size. It’s just wasted energy.”