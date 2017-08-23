Tess Holliday Poses At Vogue House After Stating She Will Be On The Cover One Day

Tess Holliday has recently visited the Vogue offices in New York after saying she knows she “will get a Vogue cover.”
The plus-size model’s photos at Vogue HQ after her bold statement has people wondering if American Vogue could be entering into a new era of inclusivity.
“Today was a bucket list kinda day,” Holliday captioned the image on Tuesday 22 August.
It’s not a far-fetch notion. American Vogue has already taken a promising step towards body diversity.
This was indicated when they featured Ashley Graham on the cover (within a group) in February.
So, we’ve got our fingers crossed for a Holliday cover hitting the news stands soon.
Holliday intriguing fans even more, by sharing another photo, taken behind the scenes on a shoot - although she has not confirmed whether this was taken at Vogue.
Holliday shared the photo with an empowering #effyourbeautystandards and wrote:
“It feels good to be back shooting. I’m in my element and ready for what’s in store- You guys better be too!”