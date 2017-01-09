London’s 24-hour Tube strike is well underway, with commuters sharing their horror stories on social media.

Thousands of workers went on strike from 6pm on Sunday in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.

Clapham Junction had to be evacuated due to overcrowding on Monday and many Tube stations have shut in central London.

But despite the chaos on the capital’s streets there are still a few Underground services available and alternative modes of transport.

John Stillwell/PA Wire People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, after Underground workers in the capital went on strike

Which stations are open? All Zone 1 Tube stations inside the Circle line boundary are closed.

The following stations are definitely closed but others may also be affected: Victoria

King’s Cross St Pancras

Waterloo

Euston

Paddington

Bank

London Bridge Which lines are closed? Victoria

Waterloo and City

Circle line

TFL Coloured services signal lines that are running today. No service on lines inside the Circle line

Service by line: Bakerloo Line: Service operating between Queens Park and Harrow and Wealdstone only.

Central Line: Service operating West Ruislip to North Acton, Epping to Liverpool Street and Hainault to Liverpool Street via Newbury Park and Hainault to Woodford. No service on the rest of the line.

District Line: Severe delays Earls Court to Richmond and Ealing Broadway, minor delays on the rest of the line

Jubilee Line: Service operating between Stanmore to Baker Street only.

Metropolitan Line: No service Baker Street to Aldgate.

Northern Line: Service operating Edgware to Golders Green and High Barnet to East Finchley and Kennington to Morden only.

Piccadilly Line: Service operating Acton Town to Uxbridge, Hammersmith to Heathrow all terminals and Cockfosters to Arnos Grove only.

John Stillwell/PA Wire Commuters wait for buses at London's Bishopsgate

Alternatives to the Tube: London Overground: Most services are operating normally.

TFL Rail: Services operating normally.

National Rail: No strike action on National Rail but some mainline stations in central London are closed. No Undergound services at Victoria, King’s Cross St Pancras, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston and London Bridge.

Buses: TFL have provided an additional 150 buses during the strike, but these are expected to be very busy during peak hours.

Cycling: Additional bikes will be available at Santander Cycle Hubs in Soho Square and Newgate Street. The Santander Cycle App, which is free to download, shows the nearest docking station and bike availability.

River Services: For the full MBNA Thames Clippers timetable, click here.

Emirates Airline: Opens at 6.30am on Monday.

Journey affected by #TubeStrike? We have additional support for @SantanderCycles at Newgate St/Soho Square on Monday https://t.co/26cDbiMa5g pic.twitter.com/Sk6cit0mOU — Transport for London (@TfL) January 8, 2017