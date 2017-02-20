All Sections
    • NEWS
    20/02/2017 12:00 GMT | Updated 22/02/2017 08:15 GMT

    TFL Journey Planner Issues Guide For Central And Waterloo And City Line Tube Strikes

    Best of luck everyone...

    Transport for London has issued a guide to help commuters deal with Tube strikes that will hit the Central and Waterloo & City lines form Tuesday night

    What time is the tube strike?

    The walkout begins at 11.30pm on 21 February and will last all day on Wednesday.

    This diagram shows how services will be affected:

    Transport for London
    Services affected by the strike are shown above

    What lines will be closed?

    There will be no Central line service east of Leytonstone.

    There will also be no service on the Waterloo & City line on Wednesday.

    Transport for London
    There will be no service east of Leytonstone

    Which stations will be open?

    On the Central line, stations west of Leytonstone will be open but running a reduced service.

    The Waterloo & City line will be entirely closed.

    Which stations will be particularly busy?

    • Bank
    • Bond Street
    • Chingford
    • Embankment
    • Holborn
    • Ilford
    • Leyton
    • Leytonstone
    • Liverpool Street
    • London Bridge
    • Mile End
    • Monument
    • North Ealing
    • Ealing Common
    • Oxford Circus
    • Stratford
    • Tottenham Court Road
    • Waterloo stations

    Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) who work on the Central Line will walk out over “displacement” next Tuesday. 

    The Evening Standard reported that the Aslef union also announced on Wednesday that it would be taking strike action at the same time. 

