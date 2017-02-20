Transport for London has issued a guide to help commuters deal with Tube strikes that will hit the Central and Waterloo & City lines form Tuesday night
What time is the tube strike?
The walkout begins at 11.30pm on 21 February and will last all day on Wednesday.
This diagram shows how services will be affected:
What lines will be closed?
There will be no Central line service east of Leytonstone.
There will also be no service on the Waterloo & City line on Wednesday.
Which stations will be open?
On the Central line, stations west of Leytonstone will be open but running a reduced service.
The Waterloo & City line will be entirely closed.
Which stations will be particularly busy?
- Bank
- Bond Street
- Chingford
- Embankment
- Holborn
- Ilford
- Leyton
- Leytonstone
- Liverpool Street
- London Bridge
- Mile End
- Monument
- North Ealing
- Ealing Common
- Oxford Circus
- Stratford
- Tottenham Court Road
- Waterloo stations
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) who work on the Central Line will walk out over “displacement” next Tuesday.
The Evening Standard reported that the Aslef union also announced on Wednesday that it would be taking strike action at the same time.