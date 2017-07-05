A tube map showing which parts of the network are above ground has been released by Transport for London (TfL) - and it could revolutionise travel for people with claustrophobia and anxiety.
The map has been edited with grey shading to show which stations and lines are underground, helping people find routes that avoid long stretches of tunnel.
The new map also shows which London Overground, DLR and TfL Rail services are in tunnels.
For a larger version of the map, click here.
Nicky Lidbetter, chief executive of Anxiety UK, said that for those who suffer with panic attacks and claustrophobia, travelling on the underground can be “problematic and challenging”.
“This new map is an excellent resource for those wishing to avoid journeys where there are tunnels; serving as a great pre-journey planning aid and increasing access to public transport,” she said.
Only the Victoria and Waterloo and City tube lines are located completely underground, with more than half of the 270 stations in the network located above ground.
Lidbetter added: “I sincerely hope that the map will encourage those with claustrophobia and/or panic attacks who have previously avoided this form of public transport out of fear, to re-consider their use of the tube”.
The new map comes as part of a series of changes made by TfL in an attempt to improve public transport in London.
Earlier this year the transport body released an updated map showing the walking distance between tube stations, as well as launching a new ‘Please Offer Me A Seat’ badge for disabled customers and those with hidden medical conditions.
Mark Evers, director of customer strategy for TfL, said: “Making the tube network accessible for everyone is one of our top priorities.”