Low pressure and a lack of water supply has affected homes and the preparation of Christmas dinners across south west London.

A spokeswoman for Thames Water told the Press Association they “are experiencing an issue with the pumps in the water network”.

“We have got a team on site investigating and looking to get it fixed as quickly as possible,” she added.

“We are really sorry to any customers experiencing low pressure or no water.”

With Christmas feasts to cook, many have taken to social media to express their dismay at the situation and the lack of water coming out of their taps.

Twitter user @EmmaJLing wrote: “There is no running water in Twickenham on Christmas Day, can’t cook Christmas dinner. Merry Christmas to you all. Bah humbug.”

Cheers @thameswater, I mean it's not like having a water supply is vital on Christmas Day... #watergate #twickenham — André Lombard (@AndreLombard2) December 25, 2016

As a special Christmas greeting from Thames Water....They've switched off the water in #Hampton area. Glad we've all had our showers. — Tony Hennessy (@TonyPhilip) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas to all of us in Twickenham from Thames Water, eh. — Stuart Dennis (@Stuart_Dennis) December 25, 2016

yep, we've got no water for xmas day. thanks thames water, merry christmas! @thameswater — PyrionFlax (@PyrionFlax) December 25, 2016

Thames Water. How's this possible? On CHRISTMAS DAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Howell DS (@howellds) December 25, 2016

Emma Pound added: “Christmas Day and we have no NO WATER! @thameswater please hurry and get the TW area back in action.”

While John Soones said: “No water in the bathrooms and only a dribble upstairs. I’m sorry for the poor people working on Christmas Day to put this right.”

The water company said on their website that properties in the TW and W postcodes have been affected by the issue with their Hampton pumps.

As of midday, Thames Water tweeted that the pumps had been restarted and that customers would “slowly” start to regain pressure.

#TW/W no waters - Our engineers have managed to restart pumps on site - this means that you will slowly start to regain pressure — Thames Water (@thameswater) December 25, 2016