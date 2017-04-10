Manure couture really could be the sustainable fabric of the future.

In a bid to be 100% sustainable by 2040, H&M has invested in ‘poop fabric’ and four other ecological fashion technologies.

No, it doesn’t smell; yes, it really is made from cow dung.

As part of the brand’s second Global Change Awards, in line with the H&M Foundation, they’ve given grants to five eco-friendly inventions of the future.

Here’s everything you need to know (and our tiny minds have been blown):

1. Manure Couture

According to Refinery29, inventor Jalila Essaidi and her team have created a formula to make a soft fabric from the cellulose found in cow dung. The process itself reduces methane gas (a large polluter on the planet) produced by cow dung.

Essaidi has already created some designs with her label Mestic, resulting in a beautiful, biodegradable textile.