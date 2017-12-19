The Alien Object 'Oumuama' Is Actually Covered In A Layer Of Organic Material

Having been ruled out as an alien spacecraft, scientists now believe that the interstellar object known as ‘Oumuama’ could feature a rich organic skin. The global team of researchers used data collected from telescopes around the world to closely analyse the composition of the object.

ESO/M Kornmesser

What they found was an object with an icy core that has a thick dry crust - created as a result of millions or billions of years of exposure to cosmic radiation. Considering its composition then you would be forgiven for wondering how this object survived a close shave with our own Sun during which it experienced temperatures of around 300 degrees.

ESOESO/K Meech et al

The answer? Well quite simply the researchers believe that Oumuama’s protective crust was thick enough to completely protect the potentially delicate core. What really surprised the team of scientists though were the similarities between the object and small outer planets within our own solar system. Dr Michele Bannister from the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen’s University said: “It’s fascinating that the first interstellar object discovered looks so much like a tiny world from our own home system. This suggests that the way our planets and asteroids formed has a lot of kinship to the systems around other stars.”