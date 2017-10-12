Another candidate left ‘The Apprentice’ boardroom for good on Wednesday (11 October) night, and after being dispatched by Lord Alan Sugar, HuffPost UK sat down with the fired hopeful. You should know the drill by now, but just in case: Don’t scroll down if you haven’t seen episode two of the series. Ready? Ok…

BBC Pictures Ross brought Jeff and James into the boardroom

Jeff Wan was the show’s second casualty and when we asked him what his next plans are, he revealed: “I left a career in finance. I gave in my resignation to come onto this show so right now I’m looking at opportunities and seeing what’s in the pipeline.” But despite his early exit, the break-dancing financier has no regrets. “I am [glad I signed up],” he said. “I’ve been a fan of the show since season one, I’ve been watching it for 13 years. I can’t believe I actually got through.”

BBC Pictures Tfw you're about to get fired

And obviously, we had to ask him about that room and breathed a sigh of relief when it became clear that Jeff was under no illusions about how bad it was. “Did you see that room? That room,” he sad. “If the brief was to make a kindergarten room we would have smashed it and won straight away but the task was a luxury room. There was no luxury involved in that. “Did you see that yellow? It’s like Big Bird from Sesame Street came over for a visit or something.” ‘The Apprentice’ continues next week, when one of the women will be tasked with moving over to the boys’ team and (hopefully) showing them how it’s done.