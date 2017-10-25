As always, it’s a case of another week, another evictee on ‘The Apprentice’ and on Wednesday (25 October) night, it was finally time for the ladies’ team to lose a candidate. After failing to make as much money as Michaela, Sarah and the boys’, project manager Siobhán Smith failed to defend herself adequately in the boardroom.

BBC Pictures The teams assembled at Wembley

While Lord Alan Sugar made a pretty good case as he fired her, Siobhán has now revealed that there’s one pretty important thing that wasn’t made clear as the football-themed task took place. Speaking to HuffPost UK, she explained: “I didn’t know that you can’t take drinks into the stadium, that’s something nobody told me as I was buying the booze and ordering everything. “So that would have been a big point to be honest with you. “Yeah, I ordered a lot of wine but the events I do are on a buy back, whatever you don’t have, you can give back and get a refund on it.”

BBC Pictures Siobhán brought Elizabeth and Joanna back into the boardroom