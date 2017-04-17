The Beckhams' Easter Photos Are Giving Us Total Family Goals

Just when you thought the Beckham clan couldn’t get any cuter, they went and added another one to the brood - an adorable baby duckling.
Celebrating the Easter weekend with his family, David Beckham added some adorable snaps to Instagram of himself and 12-year-old son Cruz holding the yellow fuzzball.
Cue heart-melting.
While it seems the older Beckham children, Brooklyn and Romeo, spent the weekend at Coachella festival, the younger ones spent it being uber cute with their parents.
On Friday, the father-of-four uploaded a photo hugging five-year-old daughter Harper with the caption: “Easter Friday gets better 😍”
He also uploaded a snap of music-loving Cruz playing his guitar in the sunshine.
Victoria Beckham was not one to miss out on the fun, sharing a cute Easter-themed Instagram post herself.
Addressing her “fashion bunnies”, she sat on wooden decking in a blue swimsuit holding a rabbit mask in front of her face.
Cute.