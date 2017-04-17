All Sections
    17/04/2017 12:07 BST | Updated 18/04/2017 10:17 BST

    The Beckhams' Easter Photos Are Giving Us Total Family Goals

    Too cute.

    Just when you thought the Beckham clan couldn’t get any cuter, they went and added another one to the brood - an adorable baby duckling.

    Celebrating the Easter weekend with his family, David Beckham added some adorable snaps to Instagram of himself and 12-year-old son Cruz holding the yellow fuzzball. 

    Cue heart-melting. 

    And Happy Easter from me and my little friend 🐥

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

    Happy Easter 🐣 @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

    While it seems the older Beckham children, Brooklyn and Romeo, spent the weekend at Coachella festival, the younger ones spent it being uber cute with their parents.

    On Friday, the father-of-four uploaded a photo hugging five-year-old daughter Harper with the caption: “Easter Friday gets better 😍”

    Easter Friday gets better 😍

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

    He also uploaded a snap of music-loving Cruz playing his guitar in the sunshine.

    💜💜💜 Easter Friday fun 🐣

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

    Victoria Beckham was not one to miss out on the fun, sharing a cute Easter-themed Instagram post herself.

    Addressing her “fashion bunnies”, she sat on wooden decking in a blue swimsuit holding a rabbit mask in front of her face.

    Cute.

     

    Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from the sunshine x 🇺🇸 x VB

    A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

