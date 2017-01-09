Becoming a parent for the first time used to be like turning up to your first day in a new job to find the whole office had gone on annual leave, leaving you to figure it all out for your yourself: no handover notes, no welcome pack, no line manager to shoulder the responsibility for your rookie mistakes.

Then along came the mummy-blogosphere.

Ever since, mothers have been coming out in their droves to talk about their experiences and share their pearls of wisdom with other mums online.

Whether you’re looking for practical advice, lifestyle tips, a laugh, a cry, or just the reassurance you’re not the only wondering what time you can crack open the gin – there is a mummy blogger out there just for you.

With thousands to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start so here are five of our favourites to get you started...