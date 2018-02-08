The Best Super Bowl Ad Wasn’t An Ad

There really is nothing quite like the Super Bowl. Every year the sporting event meets pop concert meets TV special captivates a global sporting audience. This year’s game may have had the lowest US TV rating of any Super Bowl in 9 years, but it remains by far and away the most watched TV show to air in the States in the last year. With the NFL’s international presence continuing to grow, this remains one of the stand-out events of the global sporting calendar.

Of all the oddities that surround the Super Bowl – the halftime show, the outrageous bets you can place on the game and the MVP’s famous ‘trip to Disneyland’ – one of the most unique is the attention giving to the commercials aired during the game. With a 30-second spot during the game reportedly costing $5million each, the expectations are obviously huge. For the brands that do decide to invest in this prime-time spot, it becomes an opportunity to go bigger and more outrageous in their ads than at any other time of year. There is a huge amount of anticipation about the ads. An entire cottage industry has developed based on analysing and declaring the most effective and popular spots. This year Amazon’s ‘Alexa lost her voice’ spot seems to have been considered the consensus winner, with the NFL’s own dirty dancing spin-off also getting a huge amount of attention. Where last year was all about brands making powerful political or social statements, 2018 appears to have been the year when most returned to classic funny Super Bowl ad, always a crowd-pleaser. But for me, all these efforts were overshadowed by another ad timed to be released around the Super Bowl. Even though it wasn’t one that aired during the game, and it wasn’t really even an ad.

In the weeks leading up to the game, Facebook Watch released Tom vs Time, its new documentary series with the Patriots legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The 5-part series follows the 40-year-old throughout this year’s NFL season and in the run-up to the Super Bowl. It gives a unique behind-the-scenes perspective on Brady’s personal life, training routine and mentality, attempting to unpack what has kept him going long beyond the age an average NFL player starts to fall off.