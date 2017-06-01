The Body Shop is appealing for support to bring about a global ban on animal testing of cosmetic products and ingredients.

Cosmetic animal testing has already been banned in the UK and the EU, but 80% of countries have no laws against it and more than 500,000 animals are used in cosmetic testing each year, according to animal protection organisation, Cruelty Free International.

“We want to stop all cosmetic animal testing of ingredients and products, everywhere and forever,” said a Body Shop spokesperson.

“Animals continue to be killed for beauty as animal testing legislation is far too complex. We want to simplify it with one international convention.”