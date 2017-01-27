The Cassini Probe Returns Yet Another Stunning Close-Up Of Saturn

NASA ’s Cassini probe has returned yet another stunning close-up of Saturn’s atmosphere, after beginning its death-defying journey through the gas giant’s iconic rings a few weeks back.

Over the next nine months, the probe will dive through the vast belts of rock as it prepares to dump itself in Saturn’s atmosphere.

NASA scientists are set upon ditching the craft before it runs out of fuel, to preempt a collision with one of the planet’s 53 moons.