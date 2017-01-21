All Sections
    21/01/2017 09:56 GMT | Updated 21/01/2017 10:05 GMT

    ‘The Chase’ Was Cancelled For Donald Trump’s Inauguration, And Viewers Were NOT Happy

    'The world is getting worse by the day.'

    We really wouldn’t want to come between ardent viewers of ‘The Chase’ and their beloved show, but Donald Trump did just that on Friday - and it really didn’t go down well.

    The ITV quiz show was replaced in the listings by a special programme covering the inauguration of the new President of the US, which generated rather a lot of highly amusing responses from fans.

    Viewers took to Twitter to vent their utter disgust at ITV, who deemed the swearing in of the most powerful man in the world to be more important than four regular Joes trying to outsmart someone with rather good general knowledge...

    We wonder what Chaser Anne ‘The Governess’ Heggerty would have to say about it all?

    We have a feeling she wouldn’t mince her words after labelling one poor contestant a “cold hearted bitch” during one particularly fiery exchange on the show last week.

