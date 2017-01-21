‘The Chase’ Was Cancelled For Donald Trump’s Inauguration, And Viewers Were NOT Happy

We really wouldn’t want to come between ardent viewers of ‘The Chase’ and their beloved show, but Donald Trump did just that on Friday - and it really didn’t go down well.

The ITV quiz show was replaced in the listings by a special programme covering the inauguration of the new President of the US, which generated rather a lot of highly amusing responses from fans.

Viewers took to Twitter to vent their utter disgust at ITV, who deemed the swearing in of the most powerful man in the world to be more important than four regular Joes trying to outsmart someone with rather good general knowledge...