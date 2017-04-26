'The Chase' Fans Force Rylan Clark-Neal Off Twitter Amid Trolling Over New Show 'Babushka'

Many were angered by the news the ITV game show is being taken off air next month and replaced with Rylan’s new series ‘Babushka’ .

Rylan Clark-Neal has taken the drastic step of deleting his Twitter account, after being bombarded with spiteful messages from fans of ‘The Chase’ .

And while the presenter has insisted ‘The Chase’ is simply taking a break as it does every year, it seems the message hasn’t got through to everyone, after he continued to be trolled.

Rylan branded the outrage “ridiculous” in a final message he posted on his account, before taking it offline.

“Getting a bit ridiculous now. Just doing my job,” he said.

“Enjoy the show. Coming off here for a while.”

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star previously told HuffPost UK that ‘The Chase’ fans would love his new show if they were to give it a chance.