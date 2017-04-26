'The Chase' Fans Force Rylan Clark-Neal Off Twitter Amid Trolling Over New Show 'Babushka'

Rylan Clark-Neal has taken the drastic step of deleting his Twitter account, after being bombarded with spiteful messages from fans of ‘The Chase’.
Many were angered by the news the ITV game show is being taken off air next month and replaced with Rylan’s new series ‘Babushka’.
And while the presenter has insisted ‘The Chase’ is simply taking a break as it does every year, it seems the message hasn’t got through to everyone, after he continued to be trolled.
Rylan branded the outrage “ridiculous” in a final message he posted on his account, before taking it offline.
“Getting a bit ridiculous now. Just doing my job,” he said.
“Enjoy the show. Coming off here for a while.”
The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star previously told HuffPost UK that ‘The Chase’ fans would love his new show if they were to give it a chance.
“I love ‘The Chase’, like absolutely love it, and I’m the first person to get annoyed when it isn’t on. But ‘The Chase’ has to take a month off contractually,” he explained.
“I am very confident in saying if you like ‘The Chase’ and if you hate it when ‘The Chase’ isn’t on, how about we replace it for a month with something that’s fucking brilliant. That’s what this is.
“Watch one episode and if you don’t like it, fuck off - I’m that confident you’re going to love it.”
‘Babushka’ will see two players attempting to wish up to £45,000 by opening a series of Russian dolls after answering a series of true or false questions.
It will air for a month in place of ‘The Chase’, beginning on Monday (1 May) at 5pm on ITV.