From the moment we heard The Chasers had signed up to appear on ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’, we knew we were in for a treat. And if this teaser trailer for their routine is anything to go by, we weren’t wrong. Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ will all be putting their best foot forward on Saturday (11 March) night, and have been practicing their moves. The Beast looks like he is going to give Ed Balls a run for his money

It looks like we’re going to see a side to the Governess we’ve never seen before

It looks like the Dark Destroyer has some impressive hip action

He and The Beast have also got the ‘Walk Like An Egyptian’ routine down to a T

We’re not too sure about the Vixen’s running man, though

‘The Chase’ host Bradley Walsh hasn’t exactly got high expectations for them, though. “Now I think if I’m honest,” he said, “I don’t think singing or dancing is their specialist subject. And it’s not like they can learn this stuff from books, do you know what I mean?” O ye of little faith, Bradders. The gang will be going up against ‘EastEnders’ stars Danny-Boy Hatchard and Annette Badland, the casts of ‘Casualty’ and ‘Holby City’, former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pros James and Ola Jordan, and Boys Allowed, a supergroup made up of Ben Ofoedu, Duncan James, Gareth Gates, Jon Lee and Ritchie Neville. ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ airs on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.