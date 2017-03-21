Viewers of ‘The Chase’ were left raging during Monday’s (20 March) show, accusing three contestants of “daylight robbery”.
Things got off to a positive start when teammate Darragh bagged an impressive £9,000 for the prize fund.
But instead of contributing further funds to the team pot, the three remaining contestants took the easy option - much to the fury of viewers watching at home.
Next up was Michael who opted for a low offer of £300, and then insult was added to injury when teammate Carole took the offer of -£1000, followed by Georgia opting for -£2000.
Their actions did NOT go down well with viewers, who got very creative on Twitter and attempted to get the hashtag #justicefordarragh trending…
But Darragh remained a good sport about it all, even defending his teammates amid the backlash...
After the show, he tweeted: “Ease off my teammates. It’s a lot easier on the couch.”
He then added: “Thanks for all the support but I would appreciate it if people eased off my teammates. Its (sic) hard in front of the cameras.”
What a legend.