    21/03/2017 11:40 GMT | Updated 21/03/2017 14:20 GMT

    ‘The Chase’ Viewers Outraged At ‘Daylight Robbery’ Of Teammate’s Prize Fund

    #JusticeForDarragh

    Viewers of ‘The Chase’ were left raging during Monday’s (20 March) show, accusing three contestants of “daylight robbery”.

    Things got off to a positive start when teammate Darragh bagged an impressive £9,000 for the prize fund.

    But instead of contributing further funds to the team pot, the three remaining contestants took the easy option - much to the fury of viewers watching at home.

    Next up was Michael who opted for a low offer of £300, and then insult was added to injury when teammate Carole took the offer of -£1000, followed by Georgia opting for -£2000.

    Their actions did NOT go down well with viewers, who got very creative on Twitter and attempted to get the hashtag #justicefordarragh trending…

    But Darragh remained a good sport about it all, even defending his teammates amid the backlash...

    After the show, he tweeted: “Ease off my teammates. It’s a lot easier on the couch.”

    He then added: “Thanks for all the support but I would appreciate it if people eased off my teammates. Its (sic) hard in front of the cameras.”

    What a legend.

    Conversations