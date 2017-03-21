Viewers of ‘The Chase’ were left raging during Monday’s (20 March) show, accusing three contestants of “daylight robbery”.

Things got off to a positive start when teammate Darragh bagged an impressive £9,000 for the prize fund.

But instead of contributing further funds to the team pot, the three remaining contestants took the easy option - much to the fury of viewers watching at home.

Next up was Michael who opted for a low offer of £300, and then insult was added to injury when teammate Carole took the offer of -£1000, followed by Georgia opting for -£2000.

Their actions did NOT go down well with viewers, who got very creative on Twitter and attempted to get the hashtag #justicefordarragh trending…