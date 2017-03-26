'The Chase' Stars Prove They're Unbeatable Once Again As They Win 'Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief'

The stars of ‘The Chase’ have once again proved they are a forced to be reckoned with, after winning ‘Let’s Since And Dance For Comic Relief’.
After impressing with their ‘Wizard Of Oz’ routine earlier in the series, the pressure was on for Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty and Jenny Ryan as they took part in Saturday (25 March) night’s final.
But the combination of The Beast as The Cowardly Lion, The Vixen as Dorothy, The Dark Destroyer as The Tin Man and The Governess as The Scarecrow proved to be a winning combination, after they were crowned the winners.
Their performance also featured a cameo from Lesley Joseph who appeared on stage dressed as The Wicked Witch Of The West.
They had faced competition from the cast of ‘Casualty’ and ‘Holby City’, whose routine to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ hit ‘Uptown Funk’ landed them in second place.
The final also saw comedian Sara Pascoe reprise her Sia routine, This Morning’s Alison Hammond give it another shot as Missy Elliot, Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom perform their Will Smith mash-up, while ‘The One Show’ reporters went Gaga all over again.
The connclusion of ‘Let’s Since And Dance’ marked the end of this year’s Comic Relief entertainment, after Red Nose Day aired on BBC One on Friday night.
It was a huge night of fundraising, with the total money raised standing at just over £71 million at the end of the broadcast.
There was also a treat for ‘Love Actually’ fans, as the much hyped and anticipated Red Nose Day special aired, catching up with some of the film’s characters 14 years later, while Take That took part in a special edition of ‘Carpool Karaoke’.
Watch The Chasers’ winnig performance in the video above...
You can still donate to Comic Relief on their website.