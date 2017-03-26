'The Chase' Stars Prove They're Unbeatable Once Again As They Win 'Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief'

The stars of ‘The Chase’ have once again proved they are a forced to be reckoned with, after winning ‘Let’s Since And Dance For Comic Relief’.

After impressing with their ‘Wizard Of Oz’ routine earlier in the series, the pressure was on for Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty and Jenny Ryan as they took part in Saturday (25 March) night’s final.

But the combination of The Beast as The Cowardly Lion, The Vixen as Dorothy, The Dark Destroyer as The Tin Man and The Governess as The Scarecrow proved to be a winning combination, after they were crowned the winners.