Chef Helena Puolakka Uses VR At Her London Restaurant To Transport Diners To Finland

For many, technology has ruined the restaurant experience with diners more interested in documenting their meal for Instagram than eating it before it gets cold.

While some restaurants have reacted by banning phones entirely, chef Helena Puolakka has chosen to embrace technology by create a multi-sensory experience that enhances food rather than distracts from it.

“I always thought that the chef needs to cook with all the senses. I had this idea: why couldn’t we do something special where we involve all the senses? Where people can feel a bit more about the story behind it [the food].”

In the latest episode of ‘The Chefs’ Chefs’, HuffPost UK’s original video series, Puolakka is joined at her London restaurant Aster by old friend and former colleague Tom Kitchin, who tries out the innovative dining experience for himself.