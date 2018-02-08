The Chelyabinsk Airburst: Five Years Later

Five years ago, residents of the Siberian city of Chelyabinsk, nearby villages, and surrounding countryside witnessed an extraordinary event. What they experienced changed the way we think about destruction from the heavens. As February 15, 2013 dawned, the sun peeked above the southeastern horizon as it always does on cold clear winter mornings. But this time another light unexpectedly appeared above it. It brightened rapidly and silently raced westward.

Stoic Russians ignored it at first. They went about their business: driving to work, listening to music, and walking across streets. But it soon caught the attention of everyone who were under its path. The glow became otherworldly, bathing the landscape and city in an eerie light they had never seen. The sun paled in the distance as sharp-edged shadows raced across sparkling blue-white snow. Glare flashed off surrounding objects.

Some felt its heat as if standing next to a furnace. Others were temporarily blinded. Then it slowed and faded into the other side of the sky. It was gone as quickly as it had appeared. Disoriented residents blinked through the camera-flashbulb spots in their eyes to see giant billowing double-trail clouds above them in the blue. Those who were indoors rushed to the nearest window to have a look.

Before they had time to comprehend the visual spectacle, they were shaken by a terrifying blast that seemed to come from a nearby explosion. Glass shattered and sharp blades shot into buildings, piercing flesh and raining down on streets. Booms and pops continued like rapid gunfire, echoing in the background. Birds took to the air and dust rose from blown-out windows.

It wasn’t the beginning of World War III, but it must have felt so to the shocked, the injured, and the frightened. Many worried that it wasn’t over. Some lost power or phone connections. This was clearly not a drill.

The dust settled, the cuts were stitched, and the windows were replaced. It wasn’t an attack, it was a warning from the heavens. Asteroids are dangerous!