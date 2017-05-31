‘The Comeback’ star Robert Michael Morris has died, at the age of 77.

Robert, who died on Tuesday (30 May), will be best remembered for playing Valerie Cherish’s hairdresser and right-hand man Mickey Dean in both series of ‘The Comeback’, a role which Deadline reports was created with him in mind.

He also had smaller roles in ‘Will And Grace’, ‘How I Met Your Mother’, ‘2 Broke Girls’ and, more recently, ‘The Middle’.

HBO With Lisa Kudrow in 'The Comeback'

A number of actors who worked with Robert have already begun posting tributes on social media, including Lisa Kudrow, who co-created ‘The Comeback’ as well as appearing in the lead role of Valerie Cherish.

She wrote on her Twitter page: “He left us with many wonderful gifts, most importantly, an example of what a truly good soul looks like.”

Co-star and producer Dan Bucatinsky, who played Valerie’s long-suffering agent Billy Stanton, concurred: “Our hearts are so heavy today. But had been so light and full having known Robert.”

’The Comeback’ creator Michael Patrick King has also shared his condolences, saying in an official statement: “Robert Michael Morris was an inspiration to write for and to be around. His creativity was only matched by the joy and gratefulness he felt for each day he got to live his life as an artist.”

Robert only began acting in 2005, at the age of 65, having previously served as a high school and college teacher before making a move into the entertainment industry.

Remember some of Robert’s most hilarious, and moving, moments from ‘The Comeback’ in the video below:

