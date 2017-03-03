While crime drama goes from strength to strength in the primetime evening slots on all network channels, it seems not every show is finding the same success, with BBC daytime drama ‘The Coroner’ getting the axe.

Fans of the popular crime show, starring Claire Goose and Matt Bardock, have been sharing their disappointment after the BBC confirmed its decision in a statement:

“After two fantastic series, The Coroner won’t be returning as we look for opportunities to bring through new programmes for the BBC1 daytime audience. We’d like to thank the brilliant cast and production team for all of their hard work.”