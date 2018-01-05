With recastings aplenty already taking place ahead of ‘The Crown’ series three, there’s been a lot of talk about who might be joining the Netflix drama this year.
Last October, bosses confirmed that Olivia Colman will be taking over from Claire Foy to play an older Queen Elizabeth II, as the series skips a number of years to chart a “middle-aged” monarch.
We could now be on the verge of getting a second casting confirmation, as Helena Bonham Carter is apparently “all but confirmed” to play Princess Margaret.
Can you imagine anyone more perfect for this role? Us neither.
The claim, made by the Evening Standard, has already got Twitter talking, and it’s fair to say most people are pretty excited about the possibility of seeing Helena as the edgier, rebellious Princess:
HuffPost UK has contacted Helena’s rep for comment.
All eyes will now be on the other roles to be recast, and there’s been much speculation over who might take over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith.
David Tennant’s name has been mentioned - ‘Broadchurch’ reunion, anyone? - while Vulture are touting Paul Bettany for the part.
Matt Smith has hinted that he already knows who has landed the role, stating last year: “If it’s the person it could be, I was just totally flattered. I thought, ‘How marvelous’.”