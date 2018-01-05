With recastings aplenty already taking place ahead of ‘The Crown’ series three, there’s been a lot of talk about who might be joining the Netflix drama this year.

Last October, bosses confirmed that Olivia Colman will be taking over from Claire Foy to play an older Queen Elizabeth II, as the series skips a number of years to chart a “middle-aged” monarch.

We could now be on the verge of getting a second casting confirmation, as Helena Bonham Carter is apparently “all but confirmed” to play Princess Margaret.