Less than a week after the real-life Lord Snowdon was laid to rest in his native north Wales, Netflix has announced which actor will be playing the photographer who married into the Royal Family, in the next series of ‘The Crown’.

Matthew Goode, known for his role as Lady Mary’s new love Henry Talbot in the final series of ‘Downton Abbey’, will take the role of Snowdon in Series 2.

Lord Snowdon died on 13 January at the age of 86. His life was marked by a lifelong love of photography and design, but he was as renowned for his colourful personal life, including marriage to the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret.