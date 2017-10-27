Olivia Colman has been announced as the successor to Claire Foy in the hit Netflix show, ‘The Crown’.

According to Variety, the former ‘Broadchurch’ star will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from next year, when the show enters its third series, playing the monarch from the ages of 40 to 60.

It’s thought she’ll stick around for the show’s fourth series, at which point another actress will take over the throne, should the show be commissioned for a fifth and sixth run.