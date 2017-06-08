Channel 4 has announced when the new series of ‘The Crystal Maze’ will begin, revealing that it will start with a celebrity special in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ winner Ore Oduba is also on the team, along with ‘The Last Leg’ star Alex Brooker and Vicky Pattison.

The show will be exactly as fans remember it, with the participants taking on challenges in the Aztec, Industrial, Futuristic and Medieval zones, with the hope of winning the all-important crystals.

From there, they will go to the crystal dome to try to pick up as many golden tokens as possible.

The series has been filmed at an all-new set in Bristol, and comes following the success of a London pop-up event, which saw fans given the chance to take on the maze.

‘The Crystal Maze’ airs on Friday 23 June, at 9pm on Channel 4.