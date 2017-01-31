While Silicon Valley execs were debating the likelihood of life being a simulation, a team of international physicists were investigating an even stranger idea – that the early universe was a vast and complex hologram. According to a new study, there’s as much evidence for this theory as there is for the conventional explanation for irregularities in the afterglow of the Big Bang – cosmic inflation.

Haitong Yu via Getty Images

Professor Kostas Skenderis of Mathematical Sciences at the University of Southampton said: “The idea is similar to that of ordinary holograms where a three-dimensional image is encoded in a two-dimensional surface, such as in the hologram on a credit card. However, this time, the entire universe is encoded!” The researchers added that the model was not dissimilar to watching a 3D film: the pictures have depth, despite coming from a 2D screen. Using data from advanced telescopes and sensing equipment, the scientists observed the microwaves which originated from the universe’s creation, finding that simple quantum field theories could explain nearly all their observations.

Paul McFadden