5 Exfoliating Toners To Boost Your Glow This Winter

The weather is grey and it looks like our skin is mimicking the skies.

Everyone is trying to get a glowing complexion and Glossier’s new ‘Solution’ launched to fan fare as it claims to do just this, by exfoliating the skin without any rough scrubbing or polluting microbeads.

But Glossier are not the first beauty brand to dabble in liquid exfoliants (also known as exfoliating toners).