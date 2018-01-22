All Sections
    22/01/2018 12:27 GMT

    5 Exfoliating Toners To Boost Your Glow This Winter

    Glossier's Solution isn't your only option. You can get a liquid exfoliator from just £6.80.

    The weather is grey and it looks like our skin is mimicking the skies.

    Everyone is trying to get a glowing complexion and Glossier’s new ‘Solution’ launched to fan fare as it claims to do just this, by exfoliating the skin without any rough scrubbing or polluting microbeads.

    But Glossier are not the first beauty brand to dabble in liquid exfoliants (also known as exfoliating toners).

    A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

    Taken from South Korean beauty, liquid exfoliators (ie. toners which remove dead skin cells that block block pores and fine lines), contain either alpha hydroxy acids to exfoliate the skin’s surface and/or beta hydroxy acids to unclog pores.

    Glossier’s Solution contains both, plus Polyhydroxy Acid, which they claim “increases potency while keeping the formula gentle on skin”.

    Liquid exfoliants are made for the modern working lifestyle where a ten-minute “radiance boosting” mask may take too long. 

    Here are a few which won’t break the bank:

    • The Ordinary
      Glycolic acid 7% toning solution, 240 ml, £6.80, The Ordinary
    • Glossier
      Solution, 130 ml, £19, Glossier
    • Kiehls
      Ultra Facial Toner, 75 ml, £9, Kiehl's.
    • Pixie Tonic
      Glow Tonic, 250 ml, £18,  Pixi
    • Mario Badescu
      Glycolic Acid Toner, 236 ml, £15, Mario Badescu.

    Go forth and catch all the glow. 

