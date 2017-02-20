Frankie Boyle’s preoccupation with the quality of Rupert Murdoch’s sperm has apparently seen another of his columns rejected by the Guardian.
It’s the second time the comedian has clashed with the newspaper on the matter, with Boyle instead opting to publish the piece in full on Facebook.
Amidst a forensic dissection of President Donald Trump and his chaotic administration, Boyle tackles the topic of fake news, opining: “Distorted media has been around for as long as Rupert Murdoch.”
He said: “I do feel for Rupert. Not least the arthritic tadpoles that shuffle around his scrotum, clutching their tiny hearts every time they hear Jerry’s voice, muffled by his adult nappy.”
Last year Boyle hit out at the newspaper for deleting parts of a column which described the 85-year-old media mogul as struggling “to sire another generation… by squeezing out his sperm like stale toothpaste.”
The graphic, imaginary description of Murdoch’s sex life was deleted hours after the column was published online, prompting Boyle to republish the offending paragraph, musing: “Who can say why the Guardian removed a paragraph I wrote about Rupert Murdoch after it went up?”
Boyle then quickly launched a #JeSuisFrankie campaign, tweeting: “I think that the Guardian should at least have enough sense of irony not to censor a column about media bias.”
On this same topic, in his new column Boyle credits Trump not with creating, but with co-opting the public’s grievances of public disillusionment with the news media and their dissatisfaction with the fruits of globalisation.
Boyle also suggests: “The modern far-right have a lot in common with Jihadis in that their sexual desperation has been used to radicalise them online.
“The Brexit and Trump campaigns have been their training camps: the equivalent of a few weeks in some desert barracks shooting an AK-47 into an old mattress. Imagine the adrenalin surge of feeling responsible for a huge election upset.”
President Trump has launched a series of attacks on the US media, labelling news outlets that question him “the enemy of the American people.”
Last week he took part in one of the most extraordinary White House press conferences in political history in which he ranted about “fake news” outlets, goaded journalists and lied about the extent of his election victory.
“Looking back,” Boyle suggests: “the Harambe situation is the closest working model we have for a Trump presidency.”
A spokesman for the Guardian told Huffington Post UK: “Frankie Boyle is not a contracted columnist but writes for the Guardian on an ad hoc basis. On this occasion, Frankie approached us with an uncommissioned article which we did not feel was suitable for publication in the Guardian in its entirety and consequently we declined to run the piece in its proposed form.”
In July Boyle claimed to have had another column pulled from the Guardian because of a single word, on the grounds of taste.
Again publishing on Facebook, Boyle took aim at Theresa May and her cabinet, describing the Prime Minister as a “vehemently pro-corporate Tory who is probably well to the right of her own traditional right-wing, and this is possibly the most right wing cabinet in modern history.”