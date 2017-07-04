The Gene That Causes Arthritis Was Originally Used To Help Humans Survive The Ice Age

The gene that increases your likelihood to suffer from arthritis could also be the gene that helped humans survive through the Ice Age, scientists have discovered.

In what can only be described as one of the biological world’s greatest double-edged swords, it appears as though evolution both gives and very definitely takes away.

The gene in question causes people to become more compact, a trait that became increasingly common as humans started moving north away from Africa.

By being smaller, the human body has less area to keep warm which in turn helps it survive colder temperatures for longer.

However, scientists at Stanford University School of Medicine discovered that anyone who has this gene is twice as likely to develop arthritis.

“Because it’s been positively selected, this gene variant is present in billions of people,” said David Kingsley, PhD, professor of developmental biology at Stanford.