The scrappage scheme would reportedly offer each owner around £8,000 towards buying a new electric car instead.

Buried deep within the government’s clean air act there’s a plan to scrap some of the worst diesel cars in the country.

While this sounds like a potential golden opportunity for diesel owners who are looking to make the upgrade the plan has already come under intense scrutiny.

For starters it seems that the scheme would only affect some 15,000Euro 1-5 diesel cars/Euro 1-3 petrol cars, a tiny percentage of the diesel cars on UK roads. It’s also incredibly expensive, even for those 15,000 cars the scheme would cost around £120 million.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has welcomed the government’s plan as being part of a crucial first step towards changing our attitudes to low-emission vehicles.

“We’re encouraged that plans to improve traffic flow and congestion, as well as increase uptake of electric and hybrid vehicles, will be prioritised in towns and cities. We look forward to working with government to encourage the uptake of the latest, low emission vehicles, regardless of fuel type.” said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.