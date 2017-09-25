The Government Is Making 'Staggering Cuts' To Addiction Services, Labour's Jon Ashworth Says

Labour has accused the government of “dismantling the country’s public health system” after shocking figures revealed two thirds of councils have slashed their addiction prevention budgets this year.

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, who will appear alongside comedian Russell Brand at a party conference event discussing addiction and mental health, said some of the most vulnerable members of society are being failed.

The Leicester MP, who is himself the child of an alcoholic, is expected to say: “These are staggering cuts to addiction and prevention services including cuts to support for children with drug and alcohol problems.

“The Tories are cynically imposing multi million pound cuts on councils and the result is reductions in essential services to prevent and treat addiction.

“It’s yet another example of how this Tory government is dismantling the country’s public health system. The long-term effect will be growing addiction problems in society and increases the long term costs for the health services.

“The government are yet again failing some of the most vulnerable in society.”

Brand, who endorsed Jeremy Corbyn as the next prime minister during the 2017 general election campaign, has spoken openly about his battle with drug addiction, which began from an early age.