The Government Is Making 'Staggering Cuts' To Addiction Services, Labour's Jon Ashworth Says

Labour has accused the government of “dismantling the country’s public health system” after shocking figures revealed two thirds of councils have slashed their addiction prevention budgets this year.
Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, who will appear alongside comedian Russell Brand at a party conference event discussing addiction and mental health, said some of the most vulnerable members of society are being failed.
The Leicester MP, who is himself the child of an alcoholic, is expected to say: “These are staggering cuts to addiction and prevention services including cuts to support for children with drug and alcohol problems.
“The Tories are cynically imposing multi million pound cuts on councils and the result is reductions in essential services to prevent and treat addiction.
“It’s yet another example of how this Tory government is dismantling the country’s public health system. The long-term effect will be growing addiction problems in society and increases the long term costs for the health services.
“The government are yet again failing some of the most vulnerable in society.”
Brand, who endorsed Jeremy Corbyn as the next prime minister during the 2017 general election campaign, has spoken openly about his battle with drug addiction, which began from an early age.
Ashworth said Labour would protect public health budgets and supporting those with addiction issues would be a priority under a Labour government.
Local authorities are currently wrangling with £800 million of public health cuts imposed on them between 2015 and 2021.
Between 2015 and 2021, £800m of public health cuts are being imposed on local authorities by central government.
Labour says its analysis shows that as a result:
- 106 local authorities are reducing their drug treatment and prevention budgets this year, with a combined cut across England of £28.4m.
- 95 local authorities are reducing their alcohol treatment and prevention budgets this year, with a combined cut across England of £6.5m.
- 70 local authorities are reducing their budget for drug and alcohol services for children this year, with a combined cut across England of £8.3m.
- In total addiction services will see a combined £43.3m reduction this year.
A full list of budget cuts by local authority in England is below:
|
Local authority
|
Class
|
Combined adult drugs treatment and prevention budgets (Change in Budgets ’000s)
|
Combined adult Alcohol treatments and prevention budgets
(Change in Budgets ’000s)
|
Drug and alcohol services for children and young people
(Change in Budgets ’000s)
|
Total addiction
|
ENGLAND
|
-28,453
|
-6,518
|
-8,329
|
-43,300
|
Number (of 152) Reducing Budget
|
106
|
95
|
70
|
105
|
Bath & North East Somerset UA
|
UA
|
11
|
-41
|
0
|
-30
|
Bristol UA
|
UA
|
1
|
-53
|
145
|
93
|
South Gloucestershire UA
|
UA
|
-258
|
-12
|
100
|
-170
|
North Somerset UA
|
UA
|
-208
|
-38
|
56
|
-190
|
Luton UA
|
UA
|
-765
|
-130
|
13
|
-882
|
Bedford UA
|
UA
|
-13
|
-3
|
0
|
-16
|
Central Bedfordshire UA
|
UA
|
54
|
13
|
6
|
73
|
Bracknell Forest UA
|
UA
|
214
|
-310
|
0
|
-96
|
West Berkshire UA
|
UA
|
-77
|
-12
|
0
|
-89
|
Reading UA
|
UA
|
-785
|
1,008
|
34
|
258
|
Slough UA
|
UA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Windsor & Maidenhead UA
|
UA
|
-26
|
-182
|
-172
|
-380
|
Wokingham UA
|
UA
|
41
|
5
|
0
|
46
|
Milton Keynes UA
|
UA
|
158
|
-305
|
-244
|
-391
|
Buckinghamshire
|
SC
|
-645
|
7
|
806
|
168
|
Peterborough UA
|
UA
|
-588
|
477
|
28
|
-83
|
Cambridgeshire
|
SC
|
-21
|
-7
|
-34
|
-62
|
Halton UA
|
UA
|
89
|
-10
|
0
|
79
|
Warrington UA
|
UA
|
-711
|
294
|
-8
|
-425
|
Cheshire East UA
|
UA
|
-44
|
-11
|
-6
|
-61
|
Cheshire West and Chester UA
|
UA
|
251
|
93
|
265
|
609
|
Hartlepool UA
|
UA
|
-146
|
-108
|
0
|
-254
|
Middlesbrough UA
|
UA
|
-279
|
-119
|
0
|
-398
|
Redcar & Cleveland UA
|
UA
|
459
|
-61
|
17
|
415
|
Stockton-on-Tees UA
|
UA
|
-352
|
22
|
-15
|
-345
|
Cornwall UA
|
UA
|
-69
|
-86
|
209
|
54
|
Cumbria
|
SC
|
-93
|
-1
|
72
|
-22
|
Derby City UA
|
UA
|
-294
|
286
|
196
|
188
|
Derbyshire
|
SC
|
338
|
-16
|
61
|
383
|
Plymouth UA
|
UA
|
-385
|
54
|
-446
|
-777
|
Torbay UA
|
UA
|
1
|
-36
|
-5
|
-40
|
Devon
|
SC
|
-83
|
0
|
-79
|
-162
|
Poole UA
|
UA
|
-646
|
-11
|
279
|
-378
|
Bournemouth UA
|
UA
|
628
|
822
|
170
|
1,620
|
Dorset
|
SC
|
-3,395
|
-140
|
58
|
-3,477
|
Darlington UA
|
UA
|
-152
|
-174
|
-95
|
-421
|
Durham UA
|
UA
|
-594
|
-384
|
-28
|
-1,006
|
Brighton & Hove UA
|
UA
|
-29
|
-614
|
16
|
-627
|
East Sussex
|
SC
|
51
|
42
|
0
|
93
|
Southend-on-Sea UA
|
UA
|
-1
|
-29
|
20
|
-10
|
Thurrock UA
|
UA
|
-35
|
-102
|
29
|
-108
|
Essex
|
SC
|
-370
|
-385
|
-70
|
-825
|
Gloucestershire
|
SC
|
-2,618
|
2,034
|
345
|
-239
|
Portsmouth UA
|
UA
|
-836
|
631
|
-134
|
-339
|
Southampton UA
|
UA
|
-1,331
|
1,464
|
27
|
160
|
Hampshire
|
SC
|
-15
|
-153
|
-81
|
-249
|
Herefordshire UA
|
UA
|
20
|
5
|
-1
|
24
|
Worcestershire
|
SC
|
7
|
135
|
0
|
142
|
Hertfordshire
|
SC
|
-420
|
-564
|
-112
|
-1,096
|
East Riding of Yorkshire UA
|
UA
|
-385
|
280
|
31
|
-74
|
Kingston upon Hull UA
|
UA
|
-405
|
-2
|
-1
|
-408
|
North East Lincolnshire UA
|
UA
|
60
|
-62
|
11
|
9
|
North Lincolnshire UA
|
UA
|
-69
|
-62
|
87
|
-44
|
Isle of Wight UA
|
UA
|
-63
|
-58
|
0
|
-121
|
The Medway Towns UA
|
UA
|
771
|
-1,035
|
546
|
282
|
Kent
|
SC
|
659
|
-874
|
-21
|
-236
|
Blackburn with Darwen UA
|
UA
|
-20
|
-31
|
40
|
-11
|
Blackpool UA
|
UA
|
-534
|
194
|
-3
|
-343
|
Lancashire
|
SC
|
-1,326
|
-1,078
|
83
|
-2,321
|
Leicester City UA
|
UA
|
-1,786
|
206
|
253
|
-1,327
|
Rutland UA
|
UA
|
-45
|
-40
|
-7
|
-92
|
Leicestershire
|
SC
|
-194
|
-113
|
-27
|
-334
|
Lincolnshire
|
SC
|
-957
|
-130
|
-9
|
-1,096
|
Norfolk
|
SC
|
232
|
-144
|
-77
|
11
|
York UA
|
UA
|
-1,092
|
551
|
339
|
-202
|
North Yorkshire
|
SC
|
317
|
91
|
15
|
423
|
Northamptonshire
|
SC
|
377
|
-458
|
129
|
49
|
Northumberland UA
|
UA
|
85
|
93
|
-205
|
-27
|
City of Nottingham UA
|
UA
|
-138
|
-78
|
-6
|
-222
|
Nottinghamshire
|
SC
|
-323
|
-426
|
-51
|
-800
|
Oxfordshire
|
SC
|
-265
|
690
|
327
|
752
|
Telford and the Wrekin UA
|
UA
|
-15
|
-27
|
-9
|
-51
|
Shropshire UA
|
UA
|
970
|
-1,075
|
0
|
-106
|
Somerset
|
SC
|
-204
|
10
|
4
|
-190
|
Stoke-on-Trent UA
|
UA
|
-272
|
-98
|
21
|
-349
|
Staffordshire
|
SC
|
-1,640
|
-980
|
-681
|
-3,301
|
Suffolk
|
SC
|
-814
|
-361
|
593
|
-582
|
Surrey
|
SC
|
882
|
692
|
-82
|
1,492
|
Warwickshire
|
SC
|
-1,195
|
216
|
466
|
-513
|
West Sussex
|
SC
|
-67
|
-260
|
-103
|
-430
|
Swindon UA
|
UA
|
-278
|
438
|
-97
|
63
|
Wiltshire UA
|
UA
|
-1,660
|
-954
|
-256
|
-2,870
|
Isles of Scilly
|
UA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Bolton
|
MD
|
-167
|
-664
|
257
|
-574
|
Bury
|
MD
|
-47
|
-5
|
0
|
-52
|
Manchester
|
MD
|
52
|
-144
|
0
|
-92
|
Oldham
|
MD
|
-35
|
-43
|
0
|
-78
|
Rochdale
|
MD
|
-178
|
-281
|
-79
|
-538
|
Salford
|
MD
|
138
|
94
|
-3
|
230
|
Stockport
|
MD
|
-303
|
-198
|
54
|
-447
|
Tameside
|
MD
|
-969
|
-564
|
-81
|
-1,614
|
Trafford
|
MD
|
-159
|
67
|
0
|
-92
|
Wigan
|
MD
|
-92
|
-79
|
304
|
133
|
Knowsley
|
MD
|
-432
|
657
|
-119
|
106
|
Liverpool
|
MD
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
St Helens
|
MD
|
77
|
2
|
-12
|
67
|
Sefton
|
MD
|
-52
|
14
|
42
|
4
|
Wirral
|
MD
|
145
|
-603
|
-88
|
-546
|
Barnsley
|
MD
|
1,839
|
-1,891
|
-792
|
-844
|
Doncaster
|
MD
|
-248
|
-306
|
0
|
-554
|
Rotherham
|
MD
|
311
|
-1,099
|
0
|
-787
|
Sheffield
|
MD
|
-101
|
-14
|
-2
|
-117
|
Gateshead
|
MD
|
-643
|
411
|
634
|
402
|
Newcastle upon Tyne
|
MD
|
-4
|
-4
|
-9
|
-17
|
North Tyneside
|
MD
|
-1,007
|
923
|
1
|
-83
|
South Tyneside
|
MD
|
-507
|
-28
|
-4
|
-539
|
Sunderland
|
MD
|
-391
|
-669
|
-2
|
-1,062
|
Birmingham
|
MD
|
8,649
|
-928
|
-8,769
|
-1,048
|
Coventry
|
MD
|
-31
|
-74
|
-8
|
-113
|
Dudley
|
MD
|
-258
|
-429
|
-167
|
-854
|
Sandwell
|
MD
|
109
|
108
|
40
|
257
|
Solihull
|
MD
|
-189
|
-146
|
-36
|
-371
|
Walsall
|
MD
|
-99
|
44
|
-156
|
-211
|
Wolverhampton
|
MD
|
-95
|
-63
|
-5
|
-163
|
Bradford
|
MD
|
-634
|
-329
|
-50
|
-1,013
|
Calderdale
|
MD
|
-65
|
-87
|
238
|
86
|
Kirklees
|
MD
|
-404
|
-74
|
0
|
-478
|
Leeds
|
MD
|
-212
|
-180
|
-51
|
-443
|
Wakefield
|
MD
|
14
|
-12
|
-2
|
0
|
City of London
|
L
|
-120
|
189
|
-10
|
59
|
Camden
|
L
|
-219
|
-166
|
-296
|
-682
|
Greenwich
|
L
|
-172
|
49
|
-168
|
-291
|
Hackney
|
L
|
-210
|
-91
|
87
|
-214
|
Hammersmith & Fulham
|
L
|
-36
|
-80
|
-99
|
-215
|
Islington
|
L
|
1,149
|
-307
|
160
|
1,002
|
Kensington & Chelsea
|
L
|
-236
|
-156
|
0
|
-392
|
Lambeth
|
L
|
-4,317
|
2,246
|
109
|
-1,962
|
Lewisham
|
L
|
103
|
958
|
-206
|
855
|
Southwark
|
L
|
-68
|
-982
|
-203
|
-1,253
|
Tower Hamlets
|
L
|
-2,130
|
588
|
0
|
-1,543
|
Wandsworth
|
L
|
352
|
454
|
-393
|
413
|
Westminster
|
L
|
-278
|
-186
|
124
|
-340
|
Barking & Dagenham
|
L
|
-500
|
0
|
0
|
-500
|
Barnet
|
L
|
36
|
18
|
39
|
92
|
Bexley
|
L
|
-261
|
-92
|
-327
|
-680
|
Brent
|
L
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Bromley
|
L
|
30
|
39
|
24
|
93
|
Croydon
|
L
|
-1,216
|
59
|
-391
|
-1,548
|
Ealing
|
L
|
-445
|
-465
|
-238
|
-1,148
|
Enfield
|
L
|
-469
|
0
|
12
|
-457
|
Haringey
|
L
|
-416
|
-820
|
-23
|
-1,259
|
Harrow
|
L
|
-106
|
-23
|
-152
|
-281
|
Havering
|
L
|
-37
|
-25
|
-5
|
-67
|
Hillingdon
|
L
|
22
|
18
|
19
|
59
|
Hounslow
|
L
|
51
|
23
|
18
|
92
|
Kingston upon Thames
|
L
|
44
|
-42
|
47
|
49
|
Merton
|
L
|
-4
|
236
|
5
|
237
|
Newham
|
L
|
-16
|
-7
|
-1
|
-24
|
Redbridge
|
L
|
414
|
-15
|
1
|
400
|
Richmond upon Thames
|
L
|
-97
|
-32
|
72
|
-57
|
Sutton
|
L
|
-248
|
159
|
-182
|
-271
|
Waltham Forest
|
L
|
185
|
118
|
-220
|
83
|
ENGLAND
|
-28,453
|
-6,518
|
-8,329
|
-43,300