    • POLITICS
    25/09/2017 00:01 BST

    The Government Is Making 'Staggering Cuts' To Addiction Services, Labour's Jon Ashworth Says

    Two thirds of councils have cut their addiction and prevention budgets.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Labour has accused the government of “dismantling the country’s public health system” after shocking figures revealed two thirds of councils have slashed their addiction prevention budgets this year. 

    Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, who will appear alongside comedian Russell Brand at a party conference event discussing addiction and mental health, said some of the most vulnerable members of society are being failed. 

    The Leicester MP, who is himself the child of an alcoholic, is expected to say: “These are staggering cuts to addiction and prevention services including cuts to support for children with drug and alcohol problems.

    “The Tories are cynically imposing multi million pound cuts on councils and the result is reductions in essential services to prevent and treat addiction.

    “It’s yet another example of how this Tory government is dismantling the country’s public health system. The long-term effect will be growing addiction problems in society and increases the long term costs for the health services.

    “The government are yet again failing some of the most vulnerable in society.”

    Brand, who endorsed Jeremy Corbyn as the next prime minister during the 2017 general election campaign, has spoken openly about his battle with drug addiction, which began from an early age.

    PA Archive/PA Images

    Ashworth said Labour would protect public health budgets and supporting those with addiction issues would be a priority under a Labour government.

    Local authorities are currently wrangling with £800 million of public health cuts imposed on them between 2015 and 2021.

    Between 2015 and 2021, £800m of public health cuts are being imposed on local authorities by central government.

    Labour says its analysis shows that as a result: 

    - 106 local authorities are reducing their drug treatment and prevention budgets this year, with a combined cut across England of £28.4m.

    - 95 local authorities are reducing their alcohol treatment and prevention budgets this year, with a combined cut across England of £6.5m.

    - 70 local authorities are reducing their budget for drug and alcohol services for children this year, with a combined cut across England of £8.3m.

    - In total addiction services will see a combined £43.3m reduction this year.

     A full list of budget cuts by local authority in England is below: 

    Local authority

    Class

    Combined adult drugs treatment and prevention budgets (Change in Budgets ’000s)

    Combined adult Alcohol treatments and prevention budgets

    (Change in Budgets ’000s)

    Drug and alcohol  services for children and young people

    (Change in Budgets ’000s)

    Total addiction

    ENGLAND

    -28,453

    -6,518

    -8,329

    -43,300

    Number (of 152) Reducing Budget

    106

    95

    70

    105

    Bath & North East Somerset UA

    UA

    11

    -41

    0

    -30

    Bristol UA

    UA

    1

    -53

    145

    93

    South Gloucestershire UA

    UA

    -258

    -12

    100

    -170

    North Somerset UA

    UA

    -208

    -38

    56

    -190

    Luton UA

    UA

    -765

    -130

    13

    -882

    Bedford UA

    UA

    -13

    -3

    0

    -16

    Central Bedfordshire UA

    UA

    54

    13

    6

    73

    Bracknell Forest UA

    UA

    214

    -310

    0

    -96

    West Berkshire UA

    UA

    -77

    -12

    0

    -89

    Reading UA

    UA

    -785

    1,008

    34

    258

    Slough UA

    UA

    0

    0

    0

    0

    Windsor & Maidenhead UA

    UA

    -26

    -182

    -172

    -380

    Wokingham UA

    UA

    41

    5

    0

    46

    Milton Keynes UA

    UA

    158

    -305

    -244

    -391

    Buckinghamshire

    SC

    -645

    7

    806

    168

    Peterborough UA

    UA

    -588

    477

    28

    -83

    Cambridgeshire

    SC

    -21

    -7

    -34

    -62

    Halton UA

    UA

    89

    -10

    0

    79

    Warrington UA

    UA

    -711

    294

    -8

    -425

    Cheshire East UA

    UA

    -44

    -11

    -6

    -61

    Cheshire West and Chester UA

    UA

    251

    93

    265

    609

    Hartlepool UA

    UA

    -146

    -108

    0

    -254

    Middlesbrough UA

    UA

    -279

    -119

    0

    -398

    Redcar & Cleveland UA

    UA

    459

    -61

    17

    415

    Stockton-on-Tees UA

    UA

    -352

    22

    -15

    -345

    Cornwall UA

    UA

    -69

    -86

    209

    54

    Cumbria

    SC

    -93

    -1

    72

    -22

    Derby City UA

    UA

    -294

    286

    196

    188

    Derbyshire

    SC

    338

    -16

    61

    383

    Plymouth UA

    UA

    -385

    54

    -446

    -777

    Torbay UA

    UA

    1

    -36

    -5

    -40

    Devon

    SC

    -83

    0

    -79

    -162

    Poole UA

    UA

    -646

    -11

    279

    -378

    Bournemouth UA

    UA

    628

    822

    170

    1,620

    Dorset

    SC

    -3,395

    -140

    58

    -3,477

    Darlington UA

    UA

    -152

    -174

    -95

    -421

    Durham UA

    UA

    -594

    -384

    -28

    -1,006

    Brighton & Hove UA

    UA

    -29

    -614

    16

    -627

    East Sussex

    SC

    51

    42

    0

    93

    Southend-on-Sea UA

    UA

    -1

    -29

    20

    -10

    Thurrock UA

    UA

    -35

    -102

    29

    -108

    Essex

    SC

    -370

    -385

    -70

    -825

    Gloucestershire

    SC

    -2,618

    2,034

    345

    -239

    Portsmouth UA

    UA

    -836

    631

    -134

    -339

    Southampton UA

    UA

    -1,331

    1,464

    27

    160

    Hampshire

    SC

    -15

    -153

    -81

    -249

    Herefordshire UA

    UA

    20

    5

    -1

    24

    Worcestershire

    SC

    7

    135

    0

    142

    Hertfordshire

    SC

    -420

    -564

    -112

    -1,096

    East Riding of Yorkshire UA

    UA

    -385

    280

    31

    -74

    Kingston upon Hull UA

    UA

    -405

    -2

    -1

    -408

    North East Lincolnshire UA

    UA

    60

    -62

    11

    9

    North Lincolnshire UA

    UA

    -69

    -62

    87

    -44

    Isle of Wight UA

    UA

    -63

    -58

    0

    -121

    The Medway Towns UA

    UA

    771

    -1,035

    546

    282

    Kent

    SC

    659

    -874

    -21

    -236

    Blackburn with Darwen UA

    UA

    -20

    -31

    40

    -11

    Blackpool UA

    UA

    -534

    194

    -3

    -343

    Lancashire

    SC

    -1,326

    -1,078

    83

    -2,321

    Leicester City UA

    UA

    -1,786

    206

    253

    -1,327

    Rutland UA

    UA

    -45

    -40

    -7

    -92

    Leicestershire

    SC

    -194

    -113

    -27

    -334

    Lincolnshire

    SC

    -957

    -130

    -9

    -1,096

    Norfolk

    SC

    232

    -144

    -77

    11

    York UA

    UA

    -1,092

    551

    339

    -202

    North Yorkshire

    SC

    317

    91

    15

    423

    Northamptonshire

    SC

    377

    -458

    129

    49

    Northumberland UA

    UA

    85

    93

    -205

    -27

    City of Nottingham UA

    UA

    -138

    -78

    -6

    -222

    Nottinghamshire

    SC

    -323

    -426

    -51

    -800

    Oxfordshire

    SC

    -265

    690

    327

    752

    Telford and the Wrekin UA

    UA

    -15

    -27

    -9

    -51

    Shropshire UA

    UA

    970

    -1,075

    0

    -106

    Somerset

    SC

    -204

    10

    4

    -190

    Stoke-on-Trent UA

    UA

    -272

    -98

    21

    -349

    Staffordshire

    SC

    -1,640

    -980

    -681

    -3,301

    Suffolk

    SC

    -814

    -361

    593

    -582

    Surrey

    SC

    882

    692

    -82

    1,492

    Warwickshire

    SC

    -1,195

    216

    466

    -513

    West Sussex

    SC

    -67

    -260

    -103

    -430

    Swindon UA

    UA

    -278

    438

    -97

    63

    Wiltshire UA

    UA

    -1,660

    -954

    -256

    -2,870

    Isles of Scilly

    UA

    0

    0

    0

    0

    Bolton

    MD

    -167

    -664

    257

    -574

    Bury

    MD

    -47

    -5

    0

    -52

    Manchester

    MD

    52

    -144

    0

    -92

    Oldham

    MD

    -35

    -43

    0

    -78

    Rochdale

    MD

    -178

    -281

    -79

    -538

    Salford

    MD

    138

    94

    -3

    230

    Stockport

    MD

    -303

    -198

    54

    -447

    Tameside

    MD

    -969

    -564

    -81

    -1,614

    Trafford

    MD

    -159

    67

    0

    -92

    Wigan

    MD

    -92

    -79

    304

    133

    Knowsley

    MD

    -432

    657

    -119

    106

    Liverpool

    MD

    1

    0

    0

    1

    St Helens

    MD

    77

    2

    -12

    67

    Sefton

    MD

    -52

    14

    42

    4

    Wirral

    MD

    145

    -603

    -88

    -546

    Barnsley

    MD

    1,839

    -1,891

    -792

    -844

    Doncaster

    MD

    -248

    -306

    0

    -554

    Rotherham

    MD

    311

    -1,099

    0

    -787

    Sheffield

    MD

    -101

    -14

    -2

    -117

    Gateshead

    MD

    -643

    411

    634

    402

    Newcastle upon Tyne

    MD

    -4

    -4

    -9

    -17

    North Tyneside

    MD

    -1,007

    923

    1

    -83

    South Tyneside

    MD

    -507

    -28

    -4

    -539

    Sunderland

    MD

    -391

    -669

    -2

    -1,062

    Birmingham

    MD

    8,649

    -928

    -8,769

    -1,048

    Coventry

    MD

    -31

    -74

    -8

    -113

    Dudley

    MD

    -258

    -429

    -167

    -854

    Sandwell

    MD

    109

    108

    40

    257

    Solihull

    MD

    -189

    -146

    -36

    -371

    Walsall

    MD

    -99

    44

    -156

    -211

    Wolverhampton

    MD

    -95

    -63

    -5

    -163

    Bradford

    MD

    -634

    -329

    -50

    -1,013

    Calderdale

    MD

    -65

    -87

    238

    86

    Kirklees

    MD

    -404

    -74

    0

    -478

    Leeds

    MD

    -212

    -180

    -51

    -443

    Wakefield

    MD

    14

    -12

    -2

    0

    City of London

    L

    -120

    189

    -10

    59

    Camden

    L

    -219

    -166

    -296

    -682

    Greenwich

    L

    -172

    49

    -168

    -291

    Hackney

    L

    -210

    -91

    87

    -214

    Hammersmith & Fulham

    L

    -36

    -80

    -99

    -215

    Islington

    L

    1,149

    -307

    160

    1,002

    Kensington & Chelsea

    L

    -236

    -156

    0

    -392

    Lambeth

    L

    -4,317

    2,246

    109

    -1,962

    Lewisham

    L

    103

    958

    -206

    855

    Southwark

    L

    -68

    -982

    -203

    -1,253

    Tower Hamlets

    L

    -2,130

    588

    0

    -1,543

    Wandsworth

    L

    352

    454

    -393

    413

    Westminster

    L

    -278

    -186

    124

    -340

    Barking & Dagenham

    L

    -500

    0

    0

    -500

    Barnet

    L

    36

    18

    39

    92

    Bexley

    L

    -261

    -92

    -327

    -680

    Brent

    L

    0

    0

    0

    0

    Bromley

    L

    30

    39

    24

    93

    Croydon

    L

    -1,216

    59

    -391

    -1,548

    Ealing

    L

    -445

    -465

    -238

    -1,148

    Enfield

    L

    -469

    0

    12

    -457

    Haringey

    L

    -416

    -820

    -23

    -1,259

    Harrow

    L

    -106

    -23

    -152

    -281

    Havering

    L

    -37

    -25

    -5

    -67

    Hillingdon

    L

    22

    18

    19

    59

    Hounslow

    L

    51

    23

    18

    92

    Kingston upon Thames

    L

    44

    -42

    47

    49

    Merton

    L

    -4

    236

    5

    237

    Newham

    L

    -16

    -7

    -1

    -24

    Redbridge

    L

    414

    -15

    1

    400

    Richmond upon Thames

    L

    -97

    -32

    72

    -57

    Sutton

    L

    -248

    159

    -182

    -271

    Waltham Forest

    L

    185

    118

    -220

    83

    ENGLAND

    -28,453

    -6,518

    -8,329

    -43,300
