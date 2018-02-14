The Government Is Still Refusing To Make Gay Conversion Therapy Illegal

The government has refused to consider making gay conversion ‘therapy’ illegal despite requests by MPs and campaigners.

Ministers say they are keeping the highly controversial practice, offered by some church and religious groups as a way to ‘cure’ homosexuality, under close review, but there are no plans for a change in the law.

The Church of England has repeatedly called for it to be banned and Labour MP Sharon Hodgson this week pressed the Home Office on whether it would take action.

She told HuffPost UK: “The issue of gay conversion therapy, and the government’s silence on it, has always been of great concern to me.

“This is something that should have been banished to the history books a long time ago, not a sad and barbaric reality of the 21st century.

“It’s time for the government to recognise their duty in protecting the LGBT community from these heinous practices once and for all.”