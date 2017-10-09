The Green Party Wants To Create A New Bank Holiday To Celebrate Migrants

The Green Party wants to create a new bank holiday dedicated to the contribution migrants have made to the UK.

Members approved the new policy at their party conference in Harrogate on Monday, ahead of a speech by co-leader Jonathan Bartley.

It would see Windrush Day, which falls on June 22, officially marked as a national holiday. The date is widely acknowledged and regarded as significant - particularly among the Caribbean community - as it was the first time Commonwealth citizens from the Caribbean docked in the UK, at the request of the government, to help rebuild Britain after the Second World War.

Earlier this year the Greens called for a four-day working week to alleviate growing levels of stress and illness among workers.

Bartley, who job-shares his leadership position with the Greens’ only MP, Caroline Lucas, said: “In a political climate that has become increasingly hostile towards migrants, it is more important than ever that we speak up, cherish, and recognise the enormous contribution they have made to this country.