Weeks after making its US debut, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ aired on Channel 4 on Sunday (28 May) night, and it’s safe to say that the series opener didn’t disappoint.
The TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel is made by US company Hulu and initially, there was no way for UK fans to tune in (legally).
Fast forward two weeks and - thanks to Channel 4 - the series got its UK premiere, with fans finally seeing Elisabeth Moss as Atwood’s Offred.
And naturally, many people took to Twitter to praise the episode, with a number highlighting the real world parallels:
Critics have been equally kind, with the Guardian branding the programme “the best thing you’ll watch all year”.
Atwood’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo also didn’t go unnoticed:
Based on Atwood’s 1985 novel, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is set in the fictional dystopia of Gilead, where a totalitarian regime sees women as property of the State, with the handmaids’ sole purpose being to breed.
Elisabeth leads the cast and is joined by ‘Gilmore Girls’ star Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes and ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actress Samira Wiley.