The Internet Is At War Over The Colour Of This Nike Sportswear

If you thought that you’d seen the last of the dress then think again as #colourgate rages on.
This is as the internet has served up another helping of endlessly-frustrating visual tests for us to all shout at our grandma about when she gets it wrong.
Rachael Stewart, who has been decking herself out in Nike apparel, shared a photograph of her haul on her Facebook page yesterday and has already divided the internet over the colour.
With some people claiming they can see the top, shorts and pool slides in any range of colors, including beige and blue, blue and pink, or blue and grey.
And as we’re impartial and totally unbiased we’ll leave it to you to decide for yourself (although obviously it is blue and grey).