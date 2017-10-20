The Internet Is Traumatised By This Awful Mac And Cheese Attempt

The dish in question was basically a tub filled with cooked macaroni pasta and some grated cheese on the top. (Disappointing to say the least.)

When Jan Levinson clapped eyes on her colleague’s questionable mac and cheese attempt, she simply had to tweet it.

Look at the macaroni & cheese my coworker brought to our potluck today. Bruh. pic.twitter.com/TJ494IFjy5

Jan shared photos of the unfortunate creation on Twitter, sending the social media site into hysterics: her tweet was shared more than 10,000 times with 33,000 likes at the time of writing.

(FYI, a potluck is a gathering where people contribute a different type of food they've made).

“I’m so offended,” Jan added. “She literally poured cooked macaroni into a pot & put shredded cheese on top with not an ounce of seasoning.”

Cue devastation...