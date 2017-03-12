The man in question told the panel: “I’m sick and tired of hearing politicians and everybody say that British people don’t know what we voted for.

“We voted to get out of the single market, we voted to get out of EU and we voted to become Great Britain again and not part of Europe.

“I’m sick of people saying we can’t use the word ‘foreigner’ about people that have come here. My wife is Russian, she’s a foreigner, but she’s my wife and I’m proud of her.”

Host David Dimbleby replied: “Your wife is your wife but she is not one of the three million EU citizens - what do you say about them to people who are?”

But he insisted: “It doesn’t matter, I live in a block of 10 places. Eight of them places are foreigners. But I still get on with them, they’re still my friends.”

Dimbleby pressed him: “So you’d like to see a guarantee given?”

He responded: “No, I want England to look after its own first.”