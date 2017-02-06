It turns out the dangers of the slopes aren’t the only thing the stars of ‘The Jump’ have to worry about, following a reported outbreak of norovirus at their hotel.

According to The Sun, 11 of the 14 celebrities taking part in the show were “bed-ridden” ahead of this year’s first live show, after being struck down with the illness.

Speaking to the newspaper, contestant Emma Parker Bowles suggested her one-year-old daughter was responsible for the spread of the virus, which she claims was started in the kitchen.