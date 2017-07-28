‘The Jump’ Dropped By Channel 4 After 34 Celebs Suffer Injuries

Channel 4 have taken the decision to ‘rest’ ‘The Jump’ after it was plagued by accidents.

Over its four series, 34 celebrity contestants suffered injuries as they took on challenges like speed skating and ski-jumping on the winter sports reality show.

The broadcaster said the series had been a “hugely successful brand” but wouldn’t be shown at the same time as the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year.

Channel 4 This year's series of 'The Jump', which aired in January, could be the last.

Some TV insiders predict the show will now be axed for good, thanks in part to the rising medical costs and insurance plans for the stars taking part.

A source told The Sun: “The fact Channel 4 have decided against bringing it back next year suggests it’s not a loved property.

Many celebs are still recovering from injuries sustained on the Davina McCall-fronted series.

Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dancer Ola Jordan said her leg would “never be the same” after having to undergo surgery on her knee after an accident on the 2015 series.

Flynet Ola had surgery on her knee after appearing on ‘The Jump’.

‘Holby City’ actress Tina Hobley also considered legal action against the show after injuring her knee, shoulder and arm in an accident on the slopes.

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle broke two vertebrae in her neck and had to have part of her hip removed.

Other injuries include:

Former swimmer Rebecca Adlington - dislocated shoulder

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding - injured ligament

‘Made in Chelsea’ star Mark-Francis Vandell - fractured ankle

Model Heather Mills - knee and thumb injury

Former athlete Linford Christie - pulled hamstring

A spokeswoman for Channel 4 confirmed the show would be “resting” next year.

They said: “The Jump has been a hugely successful brand for Channel 4 over the last four years, however, with such a huge amount of winter sport on screen at the start of 2018 we have decided to rest the show for the year.”

