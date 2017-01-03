Channel 4 has announced the completed line-up for this year’s series of ‘The Jump’, with Sir Bradley Wiggins the final contestant to be named.

The Olympic cyclist is one of 16 famous faces who’ll be taking to the slopes later this year, when the most reality show on telly returns for its fourth series.

MVH via Getty Images Sir Bradley Wiggins

Speaking about his upcoming stint on ‘The Jump’, he said: “Skiing is a big passion of mine, it was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up.

“From Jason Robinson and Robbie Fowler to Olympians Louis Smith and Jade Jones, these guys have excelled in the sporting arena and I have a lot of respect for them, they will be so competitive.”

No mention of Spencer Matthews, Amy Willerton or Jake Quickenden, we notice, but they probably just slipped his mind.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Spencer Matthews was the first of the new contestants to be announced

He continued: “Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path, I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it. Just don’t call me a celebrity.”

The news of Sir Bradley’s involvement comes less than a week after he announced that he was retiring from his sport, saying at the time: “2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards.”

It’s still not known exactly when ‘The Jump’ will return to our screens, though Davina McCall has once again been confirmed to host.

Last year’s series - which saw a staggering seven contestants pulling out due to injury - began airing at the end of January.

Reality TV Repeat Offenders

Reality TV Repeat Offenders 1 of 22 Rylan Clark While most people think Rylan rose to fame on 'The X Factor', few remember that he was also a contestant on 'Signed By Katie Price', having failed to land a spot in the regular 'Big Brother' house years before. Following his success in 'Celebrity Big Brother', he later replaced Emma Willis on spin-off show, 'Bit On The Side', and was recently applauded for his performance in 'Celebrity Masterchef'. Share this slide: Dave J Hogan via Getty Images