She’s now told ‘Good Morning Britain’ she won’t be hitting the slopes herself any time soon, insisting “that sort of challenge” is absolutely not for her.

Davina has hosted the Channel 4 reality since its launch in 2014, and seen a number of celebrities come and go due to injury over the years.

‘The Jump’ host Davina McCall has insisted there’s “no way” she’d ever take part in what has come to be known as TV’s most dangerous reality show.

Speaking to Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on Friday (10 February), she explained: “We were laughing the other day and I was thinking about The Skeleton, and that is absolutely nuts.”

“A friend of mine was saying ‘let’s do it next year for charity’... but no.”

In the past, Davina has taken part in a number of TV stunts, most notably in 2014, when she took part in a gruelling challenge for Sport Relief, which saw her running, swimming and cycling across the United Kingdom across a seven-day period.

The challenge raised more than £2 million for Sport Relief, and was aired as part of a one-hour special called ‘Davina: Beyond Breaking Point’.

So far, the current series of ‘The Jump’ has already seen Vogue Williams have to pull out after injuring herself during training before filming had even begun.

Former Olympian Bradley Wiggins has also admitted his days on the show may be numbered too, after injuring himself on two separate occasions.

‘The Jump’ continues on Sunday (12 February) on Channel 4, while ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs every weekday from 6am.