While some former ‘The Jump’ contestants have nothing but bad things to say about the programme, Tom Parker has (sort of) defended it, claiming celebrities know exactly what they’re signing up for.

Last year’s series saw Tom arrive as a late addition to the 2016 series, replacing Tina Hobley, who was one of the seven celebrities left injured.

But while Tina has spoken negatively about the fact ‘The Jump’ is returning, Tom has taken a different approach, arguing that the stars taking part know exactly what they’re agreeing to.