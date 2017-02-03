The 2017 series of ‘The Jump’ has already claimed its first victim, with Vogue Williams being forced to quit the show - before it’s even started.
The competing celebrities have been busy training on the slopes in Austria, ahead of Sunday’s (5 February) series opener, where Vogue suffered an injury that has left her unable to compete.
A spokesperson for the show has addressed the situation, stating (via Digital Spy): “Vogue fell during training for ski cross yesterday injuring her knee which sadly means she can no longer continue in the competition.”
A spokesperson for the star tells the website: “Unfortunately, Vogue had a fall during a ski cross training session for ‘The Jump’ and injured her knee, which means she will be unable to compete in the live shows starting this Sunday.
“It’s a real shame as I know Vogue was having such a brilliant time.
“She is obviously gutted to be missing out on the full competition but we all knew the risks involved when she signed up and that these kind of things could happen.”
Channel 4 have announced her replacement, revealing that Amy Willerton will now compete on the show.
While many would have fears about taking part, Amy has shared her joy at stepping up, stating (via The Sun): “This experience has gone from being an exciting over extended ski holiday to suddenly overnight throwing myself into competition mode - but I’m so so ready for that challenge!
“I hope I can do Vogue proud.”
Many TV fans were surprised when Channel 4 announced plans for the 2017 series, given the amount of celebrities who were left needing medical treatment in the 2016 shows.
However, while stars including Tina Hobley - who was left injured last year - have slammed the show, her fellow ex-’The Jump’ star Tom Parker recently defended it, claiming that those taking part are well aware what they’ve signed up for.